Scotty McCreery is giving fans a look into his wedding day. By Todd Boss | Jul 26, 2018 @ 3:50 PM Scotty McCreery is giving fans a look at his wedding day with Gabi in this 's "This Is It" music video. The video has actual footage from his and Dugal's wedding and the events leading up to their big day.