Scientists Say this is the Main Reason For Gaining Weight

Carbs have recently gotten most of the blame for making people fatter, but a new study suggests eating lots of fatty foods is the only cause of weight gain. Researchers from Aberdeen University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences looked at mice and found those fed fat-heavy diets consumed the most calories because fact stimulated the reward centers in their brains. Mice fed carb-loaded diets, including those which were served a diet in which 30 percent of their calories came from sugar, gained no significant weight. Study leaders say this finding offers a “good clue” as to what different diets may do to humans. Here’s more from Daily Mail.