SCIENTISTS REVEAL IF CATS OR DOGS ARE SMARTER
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 9:17 AM
Portrait of a cute young mixed breed puppy and kitten with black and white fur

Cats and dogs are beloved by humans, but which is really smarter? University of Salford researchers say dogs take the cake. The scientists have identified 47 different potential gestures they say dogs might purposefully do to tell humans something. Surprisingly, most of them mean ‘scratch me,’ not, ‘feed me.’ Also, other data has proven that dogs have a denser cerebral cortex than cats do– dogs have about 530 million neurons calculating their behavior, while cats only have 230 million.
Here’s the complete story from Fox News.

