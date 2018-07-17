Schwarber Thrills in Home Run Contest, More on Tonight’s All-Star Game

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, center, celebrates with Javier Baez, left, after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Kyle Schwarber gave fans a thrill but fell just short in last night’s Home Run Derby in Washington D.C. Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper beat out Schwarber 19-18 in the final round of the MLB Home Run Derby thanks to a late push in his final at-bats of the night. Javier Baez couldn’t get out of the first round of the competition as he was beaten by the Dodgers’ Max Muncy 17-16 in the first round. Here are some Home Run Derby highlights from SB Nation.

Tonight’s game will feature 3 Chicago Cubs and 1 member of the Chicago White Sox. Cubs second baseman will bat leadoff for the National League and will be the Cubs second player in last three seasons to lead off….Ben Zobrist, batted in the lead-off slot in 2016.

Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras hit ninth for the National League. Jon Lester was chosen by National League manager Dave Roberts but will not pitch since he had the start on Sunday.

The White Sox will be represented by first baseman Jose Abreu. Jose will bat eighth for the American League making his All-Star debut.

Here’s the rundown on the All-Star Game from the Washington Post

MLB All-Star Game

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. (gates open at 4:30 p.m.).

Where: Nationals Park.

TV: Fox.

In past years, MLB held an All-Star Game parade on the afternoon of the game. But attendance at last year’s parade in Miami was, shall we say, sub-optimal, so the league has done away with it. However, it still will put on its pregame Red Carpet Show, where fans can watch the players enter the stadium on, yes, a red carpet. Nationals season ticket holders will get the prime viewing spots, but a limited amount of space also will be reserved for fans who don’t fall into that category.

If you can’t make it to the stadium, the Red Carpet Show will air live on MLB Network at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer will start in his home ballpark, while Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale gets the nod for the American League. The full lineups:

American League

Mookie Betts (Red Sox) – RF Jose Altuve (Astros) – 2B Mike Trout (Angels) – CF J.D. Martinez (Red Sox) – DH Jose Ramirez (Indians) – 3B Aaron Judge (Yankees) – LF Manny Machado (Orioles) – SS Jose Abreu (White Sox) – 1B Salvador Perez (Royals) – C

National League