Scary Videos To Play at Your Halloween Party

FULL STORY: Playing scary music at your Halloween party is old hat. Why not set up a monitor or a TV screen and play scary VIDEOS? This is a great idea! One note some of these videos might not be appropriate for young kids. You might want to preview them before you add them to your playlist. Syfy.com put together a list of 31 Horror Music Videos to play at your Halloween party. Here are 10 of them:

“The Killing Moon” by Echo and the Bunnymen

“Living Dead Girl” by Rob Zombie

“Insane” by Korn

“Helena” by My Chemical Romance

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

“Bodies” by Drowning Pool

“It Snows in Hell” by the Finnish rock band Lordi

“Pet Sematary” by The Ramones

“Bark at the Moon” by Ozzy Osbourne

“The Devil in I” by Slipknot