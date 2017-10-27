Scary Videos To Play at Your Halloween Party
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 27, 2017 @ 8:36 AM

FULL STORY:  Playing scary music at your Halloween party is old hat.  Why not set up a monitor or a TV screen and play scary VIDEOS? This is a great idea! One note some of these videos might not be appropriate for young kids. You might want to preview them before you add them to your playlist.  Syfy.com put together a list of 31 Horror Music Videos to play at your Halloween party.  Here are 10 of them:

“The Killing Moon” by Echo and the Bunnymen

“Living Dead Girl” by Rob Zombie

“Insane” by Korn

“Helena” by My Chemical Romance

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

“Bodies” by Drowning Pool

“It Snows in Hell” by the Finnish rock band Lordi

“Pet Sematary” by The Ramones

“Bark at the Moon” by Ozzy Osbourne

“The Devil in I” by Slipknot

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments