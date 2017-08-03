Scam Checks Popping Up in Plainfield

The Plainfield Police Department has announced a scam targeting residents. The scam involves residents receiving a “high quality” letter in the mail advising them that they have won a sweepstakes. The letter, from South Africa, also includes a fake check. The letter then asks the “winner” to pay a nominal processing fee for the prize. The Plainfield Police are advising anyone who recives a letter such as this to not cash the check of contact the scammers. You are also advised to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission or the Plainfield Police Department.

