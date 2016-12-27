Say Goodbye to Your Christmas Tree, The City Will Pick Them Up Beginning This Week

If you have a real Christmas tree you may want to start taking off the ornaments and get it ready for garbage day. The City of Joliet suggests putting your tree out in one piece — as long as it’s no longer than five feet — at your regular garbage pickup location on your regular garbage day. If your tree is longer than five feet, the city wants you to cut it in half.

The city will pick up Christmas trees until Jan. 31.

