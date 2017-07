Were you stuck on I-55 on Saturday around Route 30? A three car crash blocked off the interstate for four hours as emergency crews transported six people to the hospital with injuries. The crash happened in the northbound lanes on Saturday July 15th just before 12:30pm. Everyone was released from the hospital on Sunday.

