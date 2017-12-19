SARA EVANS, The CMT Next Women of Country Tour is Coming to the Rialto Square Theater

If you have a hard to buy-for person on your Christmas list, get them Sara Evans tickets!

Sara Evans has partnered with CMT for its 4th annual Next Women of Country Tour, called All The Love tour, in 2018. The tour, also featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr, launches on February 12th in New York City. The trek includes 15 shows from coast to coast. The show will make a stop at the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet on February 25th, 2018. Tickets for this show go on sale this Friday December 22nd. To buy tickets click here.

Sara said, “I absolutely love that CMT champions female artists with the Next Women of Country Tour and am so honored to be headlining it in 2018. I can’t wait to hit the road with RaeLynn and Kalie. They are both incredible singers, songwriters, and overall artists and we’re going to have a blast!”

Tickets and VIP packages for the CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour go on sale beginning on Friday (December 22nd) at 10 a.m. (local time) at SaraEvans.com and NextWomenTour.CMT.com.