A traveler on a highway just outside of Indianapolis, Indiana was a little surprised to see Santa riding down the road in a jeep pulled by Rudolph, complete with his red nose.

The jeep was stripped of its doors, windows and windshield, and perhaps was as close a sleigh as this traveler in a red suit could find that day!

To see a video of Santa, click Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGRGqxl6-mo