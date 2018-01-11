Sam’s Club stores close around the country!

It started as a regular day (1-11-18) but it would not be for thousands of Sam’s Club employees! Several Sam’s Club locations across the nation are closing effective immediately. Sam’s Club said, in a tweet “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy.”.

501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL

21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL

6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL

808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL

900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood,

1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL

460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL

According to Business Insider “Some Sam’s Club employees were informed of the closings via notices that were sent through FedEx on Thursday.”

In other news… Walmart (Sam’s Parent company) announced plans to raise starting hourly wages to $11, expand employee benefits, and offer workers bonuses of up to $1,000.