Sam Hunt Drops First Single In Over A Year

During a Yahoo Entertainment interview, Sam Hunt revealed that he wasn’t “as interested in music as he was in his twenties.” The “Body Like A Backroad” singer is now married and took some time off to travel with his wife since his 2014 debut album, Montevallo set the Country world on fire.

Hunt has no plans of releasing an album anytime soon but he will be on tour this Summer with Luke Bryan and has just released a song on Wednesday, “Downtown’s Dead”. Hunt wiped his entire Instagram clean in anticipation of promoting the new song.

What do you think of Sam Hunt’s new music?