The SAG Awards are Sunday 1/21
By Carol McGowan
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 9:09 AM

More women are being announced as presenters at Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony. The Screen Actors Guild awards will be handed out by an all-female group for the first time. Marisa Tomei, Rosanna Arquette and Mandy Moore were among those named for the honor. Also announced as presenters at the Shrine Auditorium were Olivia Munn, Niecy Nash, Gina Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph and SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. Show producers have said that in recognition of the growing women’s movement in Hollywood, all presenters during the telecast will be female, with Kristen Bell hosting.

