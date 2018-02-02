Be safe with your party food today

The U-S-D-A wants Super Bowl party hosts to avoid food safety penalty flags. A food safety expert, Marianne Gravely, says you can avoid getting sick today.

According to the CDC, roughly one-in-six Americans will get sick from food borne illnesses resulting in thousands of hospitalizations and deaths. The USDA recommends these four simple steps to avoid an interception: clean, separate, cook and chill. Experts recommend using thermometers to check chicken wing internal temperatures and to always cook food to proper temperatures. Don’t cross contaminate, and don’t leave food out too long after you cook or set it out and bacteria will set in. Better safe than sorry!