If you’re like me you probably don’t like to run very much. And if you’re running then other people should be too because something serious is happening. Well June 9th at Hinsdale Central High School, people will be running, and drinking milk while trying not to get sick. In the name of Charity about 200 people will partake while drinking not just regular milk, but Oberweis Chocolate Milk.

