RUDOLPH & SANTA PUPPETS FROM “RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER” FOR SALE

Ok, we get it, it’s part of Christmas Tradition, but would you pay $10-million for a couple of puppets used in “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer”? Two of the stop-motion figures from the classic TV special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” are going up for sale. Peter Lutrario, the owner of the Rudolph and Santa puppets since around 2010, is asking for a whopping $10 million in an eBay auction. The pair are two of several puppets used in the show. About the eBay auction, Lutratio says he’s just “curious to see what the market would bear.”

Here is the listing on eBay.