Royal Wedding Fanatics Can Bid On (Old) Cake and Eat It Too

Five cakes slices from the most iconic royal weddings of the past 50 years will be going under the hammer.
A six-year-old piece from the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton is expected to sell for $670. The slice of fruitcake was given to guests and dignitaries at the April 29, 2011 wedding. A slice of cake from the legendary royal wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana on July 29, 1981 is also available. The piece is estimated to sell for $1,080. (we think that’s kind of low)
Other highlights include a royal wedding cake slice from the marriage of Prince Charles to Camilla on April 9, 2005 (estimate of $670), and a slice of cake from the marriage of Prince Andrew to Sarah Ferguson held at Buckingham Palace on July 23, 1986 (estimate of $670). Juliens Auctions will be auctioning the cake slices off on June 23. Here’s more from the NY Post