Roster Set, Cubs playoffs start Tonight!

Here we go Cub fans. Tonight it begins again for the defending Champion Chicago Cubs in our Nations Capital. The Cubs have set their roster for the first round of the playoffs. The Cubs will go with 11 pitchers and 14 position players:

PITCHERS (11)

6-Carl Edwards Jr., RHP

28-Kyle Hendricks, RHP

32-Brian Duensing, LHP

34-Jon Lester, LHP

37-Justin Wilson, LHP

38-Mike Montgomery, LHP

41-John Lackey, RHP

46-Pedro Strop, RHP

49-Jake Arrieta, RHP

62-José Quintana, LHP

71-Wade Davis, RHP

POSITION PLAYERS (14)

2-Tommy La Stella, INF

5-Albert Almora Jr., OF

8-Ian Happ, INF

9-Javier Báez, INF

12-Kyle Schwarber, OF

13-Alex Avila, C

17-Kris Bryant, INF

18-Ben Zobrist, INF

22-Jason Heyward, OF

24-Leonys Martín, OF

27-Addison Russell, INF

30-Jon Jay, OF

40-Willson Contreras, C

44-Anthony Rizzo, INF

Game 1 is tonight at 6:30pm (Hendricks (7-5) at Strasburg (15-4)

Game 2 is tomorrow afternoon at 4:30pm (Lester vs. TBA)