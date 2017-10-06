Roster Set, Cubs playoffs start Tonight!

Here we go Cub fans. Tonight it begins again for the defending Champion Chicago Cubs in our Nations Capital. The Cubs have set their roster for the first round of the playoffs. The Cubs will go with 11 pitchers and 14 position players:
PITCHERS (11)
6-Carl Edwards Jr., RHP
28-Kyle Hendricks, RHP
32-Brian Duensing, LHP
34-Jon Lester, LHP
37-Justin Wilson, LHP
38-Mike Montgomery, LHP
41-John Lackey, RHP
46-Pedro Strop, RHP
49-Jake Arrieta, RHP
62-José Quintana, LHP
71-Wade Davis, RHP
POSITION PLAYERS (14)
2-Tommy La Stella, INF
5-Albert Almora Jr., OF
8-Ian Happ, INF
9-Javier Báez, INF
12-Kyle Schwarber, OF
13-Alex Avila, C
17-Kris Bryant, INF
18-Ben Zobrist, INF
22-Jason Heyward, OF
24-Leonys Martín, OF
27-Addison Russell, INF
30-Jon Jay, OF
40-Willson Contreras, C
44-Anthony Rizzo, INF
Game 1 is tonight at 6:30pm (Hendricks (7-5) at Strasburg (15-4)
Game 2 is tomorrow afternoon at 4:30pm (Lester vs. TBA)