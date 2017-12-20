Is Rooting for the Bears Making You Fat?

Watching the Bears play football this year at times has been tough enough, then we read this….According to market research conducted during the 2004-2005 NFL season, when a football team loses, its fans eat anywhere from 16 to 28 percent more high-calorie, high-fat foods the next day than usual. When the team wins, its fans eat 9 to 16 percent less unhealthy food than normal.

Both winning and losing  even by proxy  cause chemical reactions in the body. Elation is an appetite suppressant because the brain produces higher levels of serotonin and dopamine, increasing our energy, causing us to require less food. When our team loses, the opposite occurs.

More from the NY POST here