An 18-year-old Romeoville man was arrested after police allegedly found him with a handgun near a housing unit in Joliet. Dallas R. McGaughy was arrested on Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. after authorities found him in the Fairview Homes subdivision. Police were aware that he was not a resident of the area and when they approached McGaughy he attempted to flee from the police, who were able to apprehend the suspect shortly after he ran. McGuaghy has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, Defacing Firearm ID Marking, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass to State Property. His bond has been set $15,000.

The post Romeoville Teen Charged with Defacing a Firearm appeared first on 1340 WJOL.