Romeoville Man Who Killed Wife Seeking Return of Her Possessions

A 74-year-old Romeoville man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife seven years ago was in Will County court on Thursday asking authorities to return items that had been collected during the investigation into his wife’s murder. John J. Sadler was seeking the return of his wife’s personal effects as well as computers and tools. It was in July of 2010 that officers were called to the 1600 block of Benzie Circle after the daughters of John and Carol Sadler became concerned that they could not get a hold of their mother. Officers eventually discovered the decaying body of Carol Sadler in a laundry room in the house. John Sadler said that he and his wife had gotten into an argument 10 days earlier and that during the argument he hit her on the head with a hammer and she never got up. Sadler was initially charged with murder but those charges were dropped after an autopsy determined that Carol Sadler died from a heart attack not her head wound. John Sadler eventually pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and concealing a homicide and served less then two years in prison before being released. Tools and computers will be returned to Sadler but no ruling has yet been made on several pieces of his wife’s jewelry.

