A rollover fatal crash in Wilmington early this morning takes the life of a Morris man. Wilmington Police received a call just after 1:00 am Monday morning of a vehicle that had left the roadway on State Route 53 just south of South Arsenal Road. Upon arrival at the scene, witnesses told officers that the white Ford pickup truck had passed them at a high rate of speed while traveling southbound near the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Witnesses then lost sight of the vehicle. The witnesses saw the fresh debris and the truck in the farm field, on its side, when they were driving just south of Arsenal Road and called 9-1-1.

Officers arrived to find that the male driver (from Morris, IL) had been ejected after the truck left the roadway and rolled multiple times. The driver had suffered fatal traumatic injuries during the collision and the Will County Coroner’s office was called to the scene. It was determined that he was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Because the collision resulted in a fatality, the Will County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to assist in the investigation. That team will be able to determine the vehicle speed at the time it left the roadway and other causal and contributing factors to the crash. Wilmington E.S.D.A. spent several hours at the scene providing traffic control and light towers that assisted investigators greatly. Route 53 is now open.

The name of the driver is being withheld until notification of the next of kin.

The post Rollover Single Vehicle Crash Ejects Driver From Morris appeared first on 1340 WJOL.