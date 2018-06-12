Rolling Stone Picked This Movie as the Greatest Comedy of the 21st Century

“Rolling Stone” and 19 of their writers put together a list of ‘The 50 Greatest Comedies of the 21st Century,’ which includes a “cross-section” of funny movies, featuring everything from romantic comedies to heavier, darker satires.

(RollingStone.com has the full list, along with brief write-ups for each.) Here’s the Top 20:

1. “Best in Show”, 2000

2. The political satire “In the Loop”, 2009

3. “Bridesmaids”, 2011

4. “Step Brothers”, 2008

5. “Idiocracy”, 2006

6. “Punch Drunk Love”, 2002

7. The German movie “Toni Erdmann”, 2016

8. “Shaun of the Dead”, 2004

9. “The 40 Year Old Virgin”, 2005

10. “State and Main”, 2000

11. “In Bruges”, 2008

12. “Anchorman”, 2004

13. The political satire “The Death of Stalin”, 2017

14. “Everybody Wants Some!!”, 2016. It was director Richard Linklater’s “spiritual sequel” to “Dazed and Confused”.

15. “A Serious Man”, 2009

16. “Lady Bird”, 2017

17. “What We Do in the Shadows”, 2014

18. “Tropic Thunder”, 2008

19. “Mean Girls”, 2004

20. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, 2014