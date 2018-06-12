Rolling Stone Picked This Movie as the Greatest Comedy of the 21st Century

“Rolling Stone” and 19 of their writers put together a list of ‘The 50 Greatest Comedies of the 21st Century,’ which includes a “cross-section” of funny movies, featuring everything from romantic comedies to heavier, darker satires.
(RollingStone.com has the full list, along with brief write-ups for each.) Here’s the Top 20:
1. “Best in Show”, 2000
2. The political satire “In the Loop”, 2009
3. “Bridesmaids”, 2011
4. “Step Brothers”, 2008
5. “Idiocracy”, 2006
6. “Punch Drunk Love”, 2002
7. The German movie “Toni Erdmann”, 2016
8. “Shaun of the Dead”, 2004
9. “The 40 Year Old Virgin”, 2005
10. “State and Main”, 2000
11. “In Bruges”, 2008
12. “Anchorman”, 2004
13. The political satire “The Death of Stalin”, 2017
14. “Everybody Wants Some!!”, 2016. It was director Richard Linklater’s “spiritual sequel” to “Dazed and Confused”.
15. “A Serious Man”, 2009
16. “Lady Bird”, 2017
17. “What We Do in the Shadows”, 2014
18. “Tropic Thunder”, 2008
19. “Mean Girls”, 2004
20. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, 2014