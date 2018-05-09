Robert Downey Jr. Made $10-Million for 15 Minutes of Screen Time

FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, actor Robert Downey, Jr. attends the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" cast photo call in New York. Downey Jr. will be reprising his role as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famed detective Sherlock Holmes alongside Jude Law as his counterpart Watson in “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” coming in 2020. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, FIle)

“Variety” has put out a ‘sampling’ of Hollywood salaries, which includes both upcoming movies and ones that are already out. The point of the article is that big-name actors are still making bank, but it’s mostly when they’re involved in successful movie franchises like Marvel. Some of the more interesting people on the list include Robert Downey Jr who made $10-million for his role in, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), $10 million, which is a ‘discounted’ rate, because he only had 15 minutes of screen time! Here’s the complete list from Variety

1. Daniel Craig, “Bond 25” (2019), $25 million

2. Dwayne Johnson, “Red Notice” (2020), $22 million

3. Vin Diesel, “The Fate of the Furious” (2017), $20 million

4. Anne Hathaway, “Barbie” (2020), $15 million

5. Jennifer Lawrence, “Red Sparrow” (2018), $15 million

6. Seth Rogen, “Flarsky” (2019), $15 million

7. Tom Cruise, “The Mummy” (2017), $11 to $13 million

8. Harrison Ford, “Indiana Jones 5” (2020), $10 to $12 million

9. Sandra Bullock, “Minions” (2015), $10 million

10. Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” (2019), $10 million, which “Variety” says is half his rate. He took a pay-cut to do it.

11. Robert Downey Jr., “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), $10 million, which is a ‘discounted’ rate, because he only had 15 minutes of screen time.

There are other ways the stars can make some extra money. The Rock asks for an additional fee of $1 million to talk about the movie on social media. And that might be worth it, because he has 105 million Instagram followers, and over 57 million followers on Facebook.