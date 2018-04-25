Rick Springfield & Dennis DeYoung & the Sounds of Styx Added to Taste of Joliet
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 8:15 AM

Friday June 22nd will be a blast from the past with Rick Springfield and Dennis DeYoung and the Sounds of Styx both performing at the Taste of Joliet. Of course we’re looking forward to Country Night on Saturday June 23rd with the Brothers Osborne, Chase Rice, Chris Lane, Raelyn Nelson, & Stephen Neal. Tickets are on sale for both shows right now. Friday night’s lineup is a replacement for Huey Lewis who had to cancel due to health reasons (hearing loss). Click here to buy tickets to both shows.

RELATED CONTENT

Miranda Lambert Dating Turnpike Troubadours Singer Keith Urban Serenades Nicole Kidman and Reveals She’s Singing Backup on “Graffiti U” Track Fast Food Rivals Head to Head, Who’s Better? Man Arrested for Driving to Pick Up Pizza on 3 Wheels Backstage with Bossman FORTNITE Players can now get a University Scholarship
Comments