Rialto: Buyer Reware Of Third Party Ticket Sellers

By WJOL News
|
Mar 3, 5:35 AM

The Rialto Square theatre is warning the public of third party ticket resellers. A Rialto press release states that Ticketmaster is the only official online ticket seller for Rialto events. Tickets may be purchased online through Ticketmaster at or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Rialto box office located at 102 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, IL.

If a ticket is purchased via a third party reseller, the Rialto says they have no way to assist you should any problems arise, such as lost tickets or refunds for a cancelled event. Also, their ticketing system only recognizes tickets that have been purchased directly through Ticketmaster. If you choose to purchase through an unofficial ticket broker you must print your ticket as we are unable to scan via mobile device. A ticket purchased via a third party reseller may not ultimately be a valid ticket.

The post Rialto: Buyer Reware Of Third Party Ticket Sellers appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments
Upcoming LIVE Events
Wed 08

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 20

Pet Adoption Day @ ABRI Credit Union in Romeoville

May 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

View More…

Upcoming NASCAR Events
Sun 05

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

March 5 @ 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

View More…