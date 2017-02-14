The Rialto board will hold a special meeting this Thursday, February 16th to vote on a contract with VenuWorks. The new contract will allow for a five-year agreement but could be severed after three years according to Rialto Board Chairman Robert Filotto. The board will also begin the process with the Foundation Board, which is the fundraising arm of the theatre, to pay off 600-thousand dollars in unpaid bills. The Foundation has to get court approval to release these funds. Furthermore, the city of Joliet will give VenuWorks 250-thousand dollars once the contract is approved and another 250-thousand dollars on July 1 to cover a half-a-million dollar budget deficit in 2017.

The Will County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium Authority meeting will take place February 16th at the Rialto Square Theatre Administration Office at 15 E. Van Buren Street at 4pm.

The post Rialto Board Holds Public Meeting To Discuss 600-Thousand Dollar Loan And VenuWorks Contract appeared first on 1340 WJOL.