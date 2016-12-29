Rialto Board Approves Funding Agreement Then Resigns

The Rialto Board approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Joliet on Thursday afternoon that will secure $500,000 from the city to the Rialto. The bombshell announcement came after the board approved the agreement, when all seven board members announced there resignations from the Rialto. The board also approved an extension with third-party-operator VenuWorks for a price that could be as high $21,500 a month. It was noted at the meeting that the city was placing stipulations on the intergovernmental agreement but nowhere in the agreement did the city ask for board members to resign. Of the seven members of the Rialto Board, four are appointed by the Mayor of Joliet and the other three are appointed by the Governor.

