Reverend Jesse Jackson To Speak At Bolingbrook High School

The Reverend Jesse Jackson will be speaking to Bolingbrook High School students next week. The event takes place at 11a.m. on Wednesday May 17th. The civil-rights activist is speaking on that day to commemorate the landmark decision of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas by the U.S. Supreme Court. The unanimous decision by the Supreme Court ruled that separating children in public schools on the basis of race was unconstitutional. It signaled the end of the “separate but equal” precedent set by the Supreme Court nearly 60 years prior. The decision catapulted the civil rights movement to the forefront during the 1950’s. Rev. Jackson is excited to share his insights with the students and faculty on the historic decision.

George E.C. Hayes, left, Thurgood Marshall, center, and James M. Nabrit, the lawyers who led the fight before the U.S. Supreme Court for abolition of segregation in public schools, descend the court steps in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 1954. The Supreme Court ruled that segregation is unconstitutional. (AP Photo)

