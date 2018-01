B-Stock Solutions operates an auction Website (much like Slibuy.com) and they feature items that have been returned to stores like Walmart, Amazon, Macy’s, and other retailers. They have come up with a list of the Most Returned Christmas Gifts. Here they are…

1. Battery-powered ride-ons, like the $200 Power Wheels

2. Barbie dolls

3. Star Wars figures

4. Blenders

5. Coffee makers

6. Microwaves

7. Designer handbags