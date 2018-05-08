Restaurants Now Must Post Calorie Counts on Menus

Today a new law went into effect that says restaurant chains with more than 20 locations must post calorie counts on menus.

This law is the last part of Obama’s Affordable Care Act to go into effect. Restaurants also have to provide sodium and fat levels in their food.

CNN says that grocers that sell prepared foods, pizza delivery restaurants, movie theaters, and vending machines will also have to post calorie counts.

There are many advocates that like the fact calorie content has to be shown, but the critics are calling it “government overreach.”

More from Buzz Feed here