Residents Asking Developer to Halt Section 8 Additions to Joliet Subdivision

A petition circulating online is asking the developer of a Joliet Subdivision to halt a plan that would bring Section 8 housing into the current development. Stahelin Properties is proposing a plan that would bring 239 rental apartments and 132 townhouses into the Sable Ridge Subdivision, located on the north side of Joliet near Caton Farm Road and Ridge Road. The original plat and zoning called for Single Family homes and duplexes in the land owned between Theodore St. and Sable Ridge Dr. While the area between Bluestem Ave. and Black Rd. was originally zoned commercial. The petition states that “residents bought their properties with the understanding that the build out of the remaining land within the subdivision would be consistent with the original plat and zoning. The economic downturn has already turned many single family residences into rental properties. This has increased the pressure on home prices of which many residents are under water on their mortgages. Adding rental apartments would further deteriorate prices for existing homes and the family oriented nature of the subdivision.”

