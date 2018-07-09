Researchers Found If You Own This, You’re Likely Rich

It’s not the car, it’s not the clothes. You know what’s the biggest prediction of being rich? Researchers at the University of Chicago have figured it out. Publishing their findings in a new National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, economists Marianne Bertrand and Emir Kamenica report owning an iPhone in the United States means you are well off.

Owning Apple’s flagship smartphone gave the researchers a 69% chance at correctly determining that the owner was in a “high-income” tax bracket.

In previous years, having Land O’ Lakes butter in the fridge or using Kikkoman soy sauce were predictive of high-income households as well as Grey Poupon mustard.

