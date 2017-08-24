There looks to be a few openings in the Rauner administration. A numbers of news outlets last night reported that the governor fired or allowed some of his top staffers to resign. The reports say Chief of Staff Kristina Rassmussen and spokeswoman Diana Rickert, formerly of the IllinoisPolicy Institute, are out. The moves come as the governor tries to get past anger about a Policy Institute cartoon and the way the governor’s team handled their response to it.

The post Reports: Governor Changing Top Staffers appeared first on 1340 WJOL.