Reports Finds DCFS Mismanagement

A new report is out showing Governor Rauner’s former DCFS director mismanaged the department and helped award a no-bid state contract to a business associate. The report released today details the administration of George Sheldon who resigned in May in the wake of questions about the agency’s handling of the case of toddler Semaj Crosby, who was found dead in her Will County home hours after a DCFS visitation. Sheldon now works for a child-welfare organization in Florida and Rauner’s new DCFS chief Beverly Walker says the agency has made changes in its procedures.

