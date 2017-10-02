Report Says Some Illinois Teachers Getting Easier Path

A new report says some Illinois teachers got to skip a few steps on their way to the classroom. “The Chicago Tribune” reported on Friday that Illinois lawmakers and state education officials have eliminated or reduced some of the requirements for new teachers. The process started as far back as 2011. Critics say the rules and regulations were the for a reason. Educators say Illinois is in the midst of a teacher shortage, and that as many as one thousand jobs were unfilled at the start of the school year.

