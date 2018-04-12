Remember the Sand Lot?
By Todd Boss
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 5:03 PM

Sandlot Kids Reunite After 25 Years to Play a Friendly Game of Baseball Legends Never Die! To celebrate the 25th anniversary The Sandlot, the cast has reunited for a friendly game of baseball. The movie, which was released in 1993, has inspired a generation of baseball fans and even the players themselves. Several MLB teams have recreated scenes from the movie, including the Yankees and the Brewers. The TODAY show took the cast onto the field and they proved they can still play ball. Click HERE to see it.

