Alcohol.org asked 1000 people which one of their relatives is likely to get a little tipsy at the Thanksgiving Dinner Table. This may be fun to lay some bets at your table this week. Of course please don’t drink & drive!

1. Your uncle, 26%.

2. One of your cousins, 24%.

3. Your brother, 21%.

4. Your dad, 19%.

5. You, 19%.

Here’s the complete list and story from Alcohol.org