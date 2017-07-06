Registration For High School Choir Camp in Plainfield

Aspiring singers can tune up their pipes at the Plainfield East High School Choir Day Camp in August. The camp will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, August 8 to Friday, August 11, 2017. The camp ends at noon Friday with a concert and ice cream social. District 202 students entering sixth through ninth grade this fall can attend the camp at PEHS, 12001 Naperville Road, Plainfield.

The cost is $50, which includes a camp T-shirt. All payments are final. To register click here.

