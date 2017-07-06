Registration For High School Choir Camp in Plainfield
Jul 6, 2017 @ 5:27 AM

Aspiring singers can tune up their pipes at the Plainfield East High School Choir Day Camp in August. The camp will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, August 8 to Friday, August 11, 2017. The camp ends at noon Friday with a concert and ice cream social. District 202 students entering sixth through ninth grade this fall can attend the camp at PEHS, 12001 Naperville Road, Plainfield.

The cost is $50, which includes a camp T-shirt. All payments are final. To register click here.

