Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease, Eat This Everyday

If your morning routine involves eating eggs, here’s some good news! A new study shows that people who eat an egg a day seem to have a lower risk of heart disease. A new Chinese study found that adults who had at least one egg every day saw their risk drop by 18%. They also had a lower risk of hemorrhagic stroke.

Are eggs part of your diet? Do you find yourself confused by food studies that offer contradicting information over the years, for example, one saying “don’t eat eggs” and another saying “eat eggs?”

