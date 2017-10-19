Recycle Bike Program Big Success At Forest Preserve of Will County

Chicago-based Working Bikes picks up bicycles donated during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s fall “Recycle Your Bicycle” program at Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. By the time the 13-day program ended in mid-October, 123 bikes had been donated, the most since the program began in 2011. The bikes are refurbished for distribution to people in need locally and abroad. To date, almost 700 bikes have been collected through the Forest Preserve’s program, which has grown from an annual event to a semiannual program in the spring and fall. Some of the bikes collected in the spring were given by Working Bikes to a veterans organization.

Other programs at the Forest Preserve:

CHANNAHON – “Recycled Craft Workshop,” 9 a.m. – noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane. Turn trash into treasure and help the environment during this holiday-themed crafting session. Multiple craft ideas will be available to choose from and all abilities are welcome. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation that will include items to bring. The free program is for ages 18 or older. Register by Thursday, Nov. 9, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.



BEECHER – “The Sandhill Crane Experience,” 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road. The program begins at the nature center and travels by bus to Jasper Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area near Medaryville, Ind., where the cranes historically gather to feed and rest during their fall migration. Bring binoculars and a camera for this unforgettable experience. The program is for ages 18 or older and it costs $15 per person, which covers fees, travel, snacks and experienced guides. Please note: only a few spots remain and attendance is limited. Register by Friday, Nov. 3, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.



BRAIDWOOD – “Dunes Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Braidwood Dunes and Savanna Nature Preserve, located on Route 113, east of Route 53. Take a naturalist-led bird hike with like-minded birders through Braidwood Dunes and learn about birds by seeing and hearing them. The program begins with a short presentation about one particular birds or topic. Meet at the parking lot, and be sure to dress for the weather. The hike will be 1-2 miles; the preserve does not have restrooms. The free program is for ages 18 or older. Register by Thursday, Nov. 16, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.



CHANNAHON – “Cinema Sunday,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane. Come for one film or stay for both. “Prairie Tides – Discover Illinois & Michigan Canal History” is a one-hour film that will be shown at 11 a.m. The movie, distributed by the Canal Corridor Association, will open your eyes to the historic and rich culture of our area and the I&M Canal. The second film, “Green Fire – Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for our Time,” is 73 minutes long and it will begin at 12:30 p.m. The movie explores the life of environmentalist Aldo Leopold and his influence in shaping the modern conservation movement. Registration is not required for this free, all-ages program.

Press Release Forest Preserve of Will County

The post Recycle Bike Program Big Success At Forest Preserve of Will County appeared first on 1340 WJOL.