Record Ratings for the Season Finale of “Game of Thrones”!

The seventh season finale of “Game of Thrones” attracted a series-best 12.1 million viewers for its initial broadcast. If you include replays and streaming, that number climbs to 16.5 million . . . and when you include DVR numbers and other on-demand viewing, the final number is expected to be in the neighborhood of 33 million viewers.

If you are like me you want season 8 to start NOW but the final season will begin filming in October and they won’t begin airing until late next year or early 2019. But to keep you at least a little pacified, HBO is doing a seven-part behind-the-scenes series called “The Game Revealed“. They posted the first episode yesterday.

Interesting fact, the “Hollywood Reporter” says that at this point 90% of HBO subscribers in the U.S. watch “Game of Thrones”.