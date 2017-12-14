Reba To Sing National Anthem, CMA Country Christmas will Air Again Next Week
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 14, 2017 @ 8:32 AM
Reba McEntire performs "Legends" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem at tonight’s (Thursday, December 14th) Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The event airs at 10 p.m. ET (nightly re-air at 1 a.m. ET) on CBS Sports Network (DISH channel 158, DirecTV channel 221). Reba wraps up her stint on Vegas with the NFR following the last Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together In Vegas show for 2017, which is the longest-running Country act in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace’s history.

The encore presentation of CMA Country Christmas will air on Thursday, December 21st at 9/8c on ABC. Reba McEntire hosts the eighth annual for the first time. Taped at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, the show features performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, CB30, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Reba, CeCe Winans, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young.

