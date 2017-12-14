Reba To Sing National Anthem, CMA Country Christmas will Air Again Next Week

Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem at tonight’s (Thursday, December 14th) Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The event airs at 10 p.m. ET (nightly re-air at 1 a.m. ET) on CBS Sports Network (DISH channel 158, DirecTV channel 221). Reba wraps up her stint on Vegas with the NFR following the last Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together In Vegas show for 2017, which is the longest-running Country act in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace’s history.

The encore presentation of CMA Country Christmas will air on Thursday, December 21st at 9/8c on ABC. Reba McEntire hosts the eighth annual for the first time. Taped at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, the show features performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, CB30, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Reba, CeCe Winans, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young.