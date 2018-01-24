Reba McEntire’s got a new man!

Reba McEntire performs "Legends" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Back in 2015, Reba McEntire released “Going Out Like That,” her hit song about a woman surviving, and thriving, after a painful breakup. It just so happened that was the same year she split with Narvel Blackstock, her husband of 26 years.

Last month, Reba announced in her Dec. 29 Instagram post from her sunny Mexican getaway, grinning ear to ear in a snapshot with a new love interest smiling right beside her.

Reba’s new beau is businessman and photographer, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo. She’s taking things slowly, though, as this is her first romance after her emotional split from Narvel.