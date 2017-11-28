Reba Mcentire, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, & Luke Bryan highlight CMA Country Christmas

Reba McEntire performs "Legends" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A superstar line-up took over ABC last night for the CMA Country Christmas. Reba McEntire was a fantastic host taking over for Jennifer Nettles. Here’s a list of all the performers. If you missed it, you can see all the performances thru ABC here

2017 CMA Country Christmas Set List (Alphabetical by Artist):

Alan Jackson, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Brett Eldredge, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Brett Eldredge, “Winter Wonderland”

CB30, “The Christmas Song”

CeCe Winans (With the Born Again Church Choir), “Joy to the World”

Chris Young, (With Alan Jackson), “There’s a New Kid in Town”

Dan + Shay, “Do You Hear What I Hear”

Dustin Lynch, “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

Lady Antebellum, “Silver Bells”

Lady Antebellum, “This Christmas”

Little Big Town, “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”

Luke Bryan, “O Holy Night”

Kelsea Ballerini, “White Christmas”

Reba McEntire, “Holly Jolly Christmas”

Reba McEntire, “O, Come All Ye Faithful” / “O Little Town of Bethlehem” / “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

Reba McEntire (With Kelsea Ballerini), “Jingle Bells”

Reba McEntire (With Little Big Town), “Mary, Did You Know?”

Trisha Yearwood, “Hard Candy Christmas”

Trisha Yearwood, “Santa Baby”

