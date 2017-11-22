If You Really Want to Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner, Make Sure to Eat a Lot of . . . Salad?

According to experts, if you really want to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, the food you should make sure to eat a lot of is . . . salad? Wait, that doesn’t sound right.

Here’s why. All of the Thanksgiving foods are very RICH and usually salty and creamy. So if that’s all you’re eating, eventually your mouth is going to get bored with those flavors and you’ll stop eating . . . even before you’re stuffed, God forbid.

But if you mix in some salad, it balances things out, and it’ll refresh your mouth so you can enjoy more of the other

(Lifehacker)