Rauner To Veto School Funding Bill

The next move in the school funding showdown is Governor Rauner’s, after lawmakers Monday sent him a funding reform bill he has vowed to change. Rauner is promising to use his amendatory veto to cut out funding in the bill intended for Chicago teachers’ pensions. Mayor Emanuel and other Democrat leaders want Rauner to sign the bill as is, rather than start the override process. Emanuel said it’s a chance to do something that’s been discussed for 40 years — change the school funding formula. A Rauner veto would start the clock on a two-week override process that would at least delay state funding for school districts.

