A bill expanding abortion rights in Illinois now has the governor’s signature. HB40 expands abortion rights to include state employees and those covered by Medicaid. The bill also guarantees that abortion rights would continue in Illlinois if the Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade decision is ever overturned. The bill was opposed by many in Governor Bruce Rauner’s Republican party because it means taxpayer funds will be used to pay for abortion services. Rauner says he’s always been pro-choice, but says he tried to find common ground with opponents. He said passions run too deep.

The post Rauner Signs Abortion Coverage Bill appeared first on 1340 WJOL.