Rauner Seeks Strike Replacement Workers

By WJOL News
|
Feb 28, 2:40 PM

Governor Rauner is hanging out the “help wanted” sign in anticipation of a possible strike by the state’s largest public employee union, AFSCME. The administration has launched a new website to recruit fill-in workers for a walkout. While the union has authorized a strike, leaders are also seeking a return to the bargaining table, but Rauner instead is trying to impose the terms of his last contract offer, declaring talks at an impasse. AFSCME says hiring temporary workers in certain state jobs could put members of the public in danger.

