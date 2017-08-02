Rauner Reshapes School Funding Bill

Governor Rauner is making changes in the school funding reform bill, but he may also have touched off a constitutional challenge. Using his amendatory veto authority, Rauner made nine changes to the bill, including cutting out a 215-million-dollar payment to the Chicago teachers pension fund. Rauner’s move starts a 15-day clock for lawmakers to act on the veto, either by overriding it or letting the bill stand with Rauner’s changes. Before that vote though, Democrats could challenger Rauner’s changes if they think the exceed his authority. The state’s school districts could see their expected August 10th payment delayed by the process.

